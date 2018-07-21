An off-duty Long Island police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound after a crash and potential attempted robbery Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The NYPD said a bullet grazed the officer's leg about 6:15 a.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and West 183rd Street in the University Heights neighborhood.

The shooting occurred after a minor collision between a vehicle driven by two men and the officer’s unmarked vehicle, the NYPD said. Police are investigating whether an attempted robbery may have occurred after the crash, before the shots were fired.

Authorities are also investigating if the officer returned fire and who may have fired the shots injuring the officer, the NYPD said. The unidentified police officer and both men were taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center to be treated for their injuries.

