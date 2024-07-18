Bronx police shooting: Cops wound machete-wielding man during domestic dispute

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx cops shot and injured a man on Wednesday night who charged at them with a machete during a domestic violence call, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 40th Precinct rushed to an apartment building near 2385 3rd Ave. in Mott Haven at around 10:17 p.m. on July 17 after a 911 call reported a domestic disturbance.

When the officers arrived at the apartment on the sixth floor, police said, they were met with a 24-year-old unidentified man who allegedly brandished what is being described as a machete.

“Officers gave multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused to do so,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The officers reportedly turned to their Tasers and struck the man with a bolt of electricity, but it was not effective, cops say.

That led another officer to fire a 9mm handgun, striking the suspect in the left arm and causing him to fall to the ground, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the officers immediately rendered aid to the injured perpetrator, wrapping his arm in a tourniquet.

EMS rushed the wounded suspect to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive his injury. The officers remain unharmed.

The incident is under review by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which investigates all police-involved shootings.