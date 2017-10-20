Police are searching for a man who escaped police custody in the Bronx Thursday night.

Arius Hopkins, 22, of the Bronx, was being taken into custody near the corner of White Plains Road and Arnow Avenue around 11 p.m. when he managed to get away from the officers, police said.

Cops had been called to the area to investigate a report of a domestic dispute that started in a nearby building and spilled out onto the street, according to the NYPD.

Officers were placing Hopkins, who was involved in the assault, under arrest after he was spotted trying to get rid of two bags of drugs, police said. He was last seen running away from officers on Bronx Park East, where cops lost sight of him.

A Ziplock bag containing more than 50 Xanax pills and some plastic wrapping containing more than a dozen oxycodone pills were recovered, according to a police spokeswoman.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.