Bronx radiator explosion: NYPD officers set up GoFundMe page for family

The girls were burned by steam after the radiator’s valve cap apparently came off, officials said.

A group of Bronx police officers has raised more than $5,100 for the family of the two children who were killed when a radiator exploded in their city-funded shelter apartment last week.

The kids, 1-year-old Scylee Vayoh Ambrose and 2-year-old Ibanez Ambrose, were burned by steam when the valve cap apparently came off on Dec. 7, police and Mayor Bill de Blasio have said. Both girls died at Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center that same day.

The GoFundMe page, created late last week, was started by officers from the 41st Precinct, where the girls lived and died. By Monday evening, it had already raised more than $5,100 of the $12,000 goal.

“The officers of the 41st Precinct of The New York City Police Department would like to raise money to help this family in this tragic time,” they wrote.