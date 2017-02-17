Bronx River Parkway car crash kills 2 brothers; vehicle landed inside tree, NYPD says

The car landed inside a tree, about 10 feet in the air, police said.

Two brothers were killed in a car crash off the Bronx River Parkway early Friday morning, the NYPD said.

The white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on the highway near East 233rd Street, about 12:20 a.m., cops said. The driver, identified as Dayan Hunter, 47, of the Bronx, failed to navigate a bend in the road, they said.

The car went over a guardrail and landed inside a tree, about 10 feet in the air, police said.

The driver and the passenger, identified as Dave Hunter, 44, of Yonkers, were pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. The men are brothers, they said.