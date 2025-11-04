Bronx robberies: Women pepper-sprayed male victims, steal property along same street within seven hours, cops say

Authorities say two female muggers plagued the Bronx last month, pepper-spraying men and robbing them.

Detectives are on the hunt for two women who pepper-sprayed and robbed men in the Bronx last month.

According to police sources, both incidents unfolded mere hours apart within a three-block area across the street from the Bronx Zoo, in the confines of the 48th Precinct.

Cops say the first attack took place just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 near Bryant Avenue and Bronx Park South. In this incident, two women approached a 26-year-old man and pepper-sprayed him.

Both perpetrators then made off with the man’s cellphone, cash, and jewelry. Police reported that the robbers fled on foot, traveling westbound on Bryant Avenue. The victim refused medical treatment on scene.

The NYPD said the second assault occurred at around 1:44 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Honeywell Avenue and Bronx Park South. This time, the pair lured a 25-year-old man to meet with them via a dating app.

When he arrived, law enforcement sources said, one of the women pepper-sprayed him while the other opened the victim’s vehicle and removed the victim’s cell phone. Both individuals then fled on foot, traveling southbound on East 181 Street.

EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene.

Police said the assailants are believed to be women between the ages of 18 and 25. One was last seen wearing a blue head scarf, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. The second was last seen wearing a red head scarf, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.