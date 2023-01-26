Bronx robbers sought for shaking down man for his property

Cops are looking for the four perpetrators, they say, shook down a man in the Bronx earlier this month.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was walking in front of 1310 Elder Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 when he was approached by the quad of robbers. The four men allegedly made verbal threats to the victim, before swiping his wallet, cell phone, hat and jacket.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, but his stolen property was valued at over $1,000.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. There, reports of robberies are up 50% year-to-date, according to the most recent Police Department data. As of Jan. 22, when the most recent data is available, there were 15 reported robberies in the area — up from 10 during the same time frame last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or onTwitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.