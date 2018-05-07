News Men rob woman after following her into Bronx apartment building, NYPD says One of the men cut the 63-year-old woman’s purse off her body, police said. The NYPD has released images of two men they said they are seeking in connection with an attack on a woman in the Bronx on April 29, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 7, 2018 8:05 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two men followed a 63-year-old woman into a Bronx apartment building, pushed her to the ground and cut her purse from her body, police said. The NYPD released surveillance footage Sunday of the April 29 attack. The video shows one of the men grab the woman at about 5:10 p.m. inside the building on Leggett Avenue, near Southern Boulevard, in Woodstock. He put his hand over her mouth, told her to shut up and tried to take her bags, cops said. As the woman tried to get away, the man threw her to the floor, took out a knife and cut off her purse, police said. The woman ran up the stairs of the building and was later taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The men took her wallet, containing $200 in cash and her debit card, and fled the building, leaving the bags behind. They were last seen going north on Southern Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.