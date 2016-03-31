Bronx robbery suspect posed as city worker, NYPD says

Police said the man tied the victim up and then stole money from her home.

A man posed as a city worker to gain entry to a woman’s home before tying her up and robbing her, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man knocked on the 28-year-old victim’s door at her home on University Avenue in the Bronx just before 2 p.m. on March 7 and told her he needed to check the lead in her apartment.

After being let in, police said the man tied the victim’s hands with zip ties and stole an unknown amount of cash and her cellphone. He then fled the apartment.

The victim was not injured during the incident, police said.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect, and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.