Quantcast
Bronx senator calls on 'Monster' Cuomo to resign amidst new harassment allegations | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Bronx

Bronx senator calls on ‘Monster’ Cuomo to resign amidst new harassment allegations

By
0
comments
Posted on
State Senator Alessandra Biaggi.
Courtesy of Office of Senator Biaggi

As Governor Andrew Cuomo faces a probe into newly alleged sexual harassment against a second former staffer, a Bronx senator says it’s time for him to go.

Calling Cuomo a “monster” on Twitter, Senator and sexual abuse survivor Alessandra Biaggi expressed her disgust with the Governor in a written statement which called on Cuomo to leave his post after allegedly sexually harassing two former staffers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett.

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

“I am especially horrified by the comments the Governor made to Charlotte about her experience with sexual assault – comments he did not deny making. They are the epitome of a hostile work environment,” Biaggi stated, adding that “the harassment experienced by these former staffers is part of a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation by the Governor, and that pattern makes him unworthy of holding the highest office in New York.”

Biaggi, who chairs the senate’s ethics and internal governance committee also criticized and questioned how truly independent this investigation could be as, in her own words, “the Governor’s influence touches all entities in New York that might review his conduct.”

“The current review, arranged by the Governor’s team and overseen by an individual who has a work history with his close associates, does not meet any standard of independence. While a truly independent investigation may uncover more evidence or instances of abuse, the existing details are sufficient for me to form my conclusion,” Biaggi wrote just before formally calling on Cuomo’s resignation.

Bronx Assemblywoman and borough president candidate Nathalia Fernandez also called on the governor to step down pending credible results of his upcoming investigation.

“Being an elected official is a privilege. As such, we have to ensure every woman can work in an environment free of sexual harassment,” Fernandez stated.

“While Governor Cuomo seems to have listened to the many of us who have called for an independent investigation, his referral must be immediate and ensure that the Attorney General has subpoena powers,” the lawmaker added.

These new allegations against Cuomo surface after weeks of supposed scandals regarding the ‘void’ of underreporting nursing home fatalities and allegedly threatening harsh retaliation against Assemblyman Ron Kim.

About the Author

Alex Mitchell

If it's food, fun, or the New York Yankees then you can count on Alex Mitchell being there! After kicking off his journalism career at the Bronx Times in 2018, Alex has since been amNewYork Metro's Yankees reporter while also covering food and entertainment. Alex's work has also been featured on CBS Sports, the New York Post, and Bleacher Report among other major outlets.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC