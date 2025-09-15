Bronx shooting: Masked trio guns down two people outside apartment building

Police in the Bronx are looking for a group of masked suspects behind a shooting on Sunday night that left two people wounded.

According to police sources, the gunfire erupted at around 8:23 p.m. on Sept. 14 outside of 356 East 152 St. in the South Bronx.

Law enforcement sources said the two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were standing outside the apartment building when three suspects approached.

The trio — who police said wore black hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks — then stopped and began firing shots. It is unclear whether the two victims were their intended targets.

The gunfire left both victims with graze wounds to their abdomens, police said.

In all, authorities reported, the suspects fired six shots before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 7, the 40th Precinct had reported 22 shootings year-to-date, down 24.1% from the 29 tallied at the same time in 2024.