Three people were shot dead during a domestic incident in a Bronx apartment Wednesday, police said.

The victims were described by police as two women and a man who were said to be in their 30s. A 24-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce was at a news conference at the crime scene on East 174th Street in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

The shootings took place at about 2:30 p.m. and the slayings are believed to be the first in the 43rd Precinct this year. The precinct had 10 homicides last year compared to eight in 2016.