Bronx girl fatally shot near Bronx Zoo, teen boy sought, NYPD says

Police believe the suspect fired at a group of people, hitting Vlana Roberts in the torso.

A teen boy is being sought in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A teenager is being sought after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed near the Bronx Zoo this past weekend, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a boy between the ages of 15 and 18. Police believe he fired multiple shots at a group of people on Vyse Avenue and East 181st Street in West Farms at about 8:15 p.m., hitting Vlana Roberts in the torso, cops said.

Roberts, who lived blocks from where she was shot, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, cops said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage Tuesday of the suspect running down the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

