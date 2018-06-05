A teenager is being sought after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed near the Bronx Zoo this past weekend, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a boy between the ages of 15 and 18. Police believe he fired multiple shots at a group of people on Vyse Avenue and East 181st Street in West Farms at about 8:15 p.m., hitting Vlana Roberts in the torso, cops said.

Roberts, who lived blocks from where she was shot, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, cops said.

WANTED: Hispanic male, in his teens, and has a long ponytail for the shooting death of a a 17-year-old female. He fired shots at a group of people at the corner of E.181St./Vyse Ave striking the female victim at 8:15pm on June 2. Help us ID him, call #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jVp6crtTin — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 5, 2018

The NYPD released surveillance footage Tuesday of the suspect running down the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.