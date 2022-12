Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left a man dead on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 11:52 p.m. on Dec. 22, officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call to 4609 White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, police found 42-year-old Jeffrey Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed Pierre to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.