Bronx shooting near Van Cortlandt Park leaves Hudson Valley man dead, another seriously injured

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who shot one man dead and injured another early on a frigid Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the two victims were attacked while walking near the corner of West 242nd Street and Broadway near Van Cortlandt Park at about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Sources familiar with the case said 44-year-old Keon Gill, of Middletown, NY, and a 35-year-old man were approached by the suspect, who immediately engaged them in an argument that quickly turned physical.

During the struggle, cops said, the perpetrator pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking both men.

Officers from the 50th Precinct rushed to the scene after a 911 call reported an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they found Gill shot in the chest and the 35-year-old man with a bullet wound to his knee.

EMS rushed both men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Gill was pronounced dead. The younger man was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red sneakers who fled on foot. The surviving victim told police that he had never seen the gunman before.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.