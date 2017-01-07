Bronx shooting on Boston Road results in death of woman, 48, NYPD says

An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said.

Cindy Diaz, 48, was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, near 2012 Boston Rd. in the Bronx. Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Moore

A 48-year-old Bronx woman is dead after being shot Friday evening outside of a convenience store, cops said.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, police, responding to a 911 call, arrived at 2012 Boston Rd. in the Bronx to find two people with gunshot wounds. Cindy Diaz, 48, was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to her torso and arm, the NYPD said, and a male, 18, was wounded in his right biceps, the NYPD said.

Diaz, of 179th Street, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said; the man went to Jacobi Medical Center and is reported in stable condition.

Although the investigation is ongoing, an NYPD source said that, preliminarily, it appears Diaz might have been at the store to make a purchase when she was struck.

The 18-year-old man was running with a group of people along Boston Road toward East Tremont Avenue immediately before the shots were fired, the source said.

No arrests have been made.