Bronx shooting: Woman charged for gunning man down outside apartment building

Police have charged a woman who allegedly shot a man to death outside of his apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday night.

According to police sources, 59-year-old Denise Aponte is accused of gunning down Randy Blanche, 24, outside of 160 West 174th St. in Morris Heights just before 8 p.m.. on Nov. 23.

Blanche was struck multiple times in the head.

Officers from the 46th Precinct raced to the scene after multiple 911 calls, where they found Blanche lying on his back. EMS rushed him to Bronx Care Hospital but ultimately could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Aponte was taken into custody at the scene. Police did immediately provide information regarding the possible motive for the killing.

Aponte was charged the next day with murder, manslaughter, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The 46th Precinct reported seven homicides year-to-date through Nov. 16, down from 25 at the same point last year. Shooting incidents are also down 55.3% for the year, with 21 incidents through Nov. 16, down from 47 a year ago.