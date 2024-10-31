Three people were found shot to death in a Bronx home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Detectives in the Bronx are investigating a horrific shooting at a home on Wednesday night in which three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to law enforcement sources, the horrifying incident happened moments after 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 613 Southern Blvd. in Longwood.

Police responded to a 911 call of three people shot inside the home, which is located on a residential block near a daycare center. Officers from the 41st Precinct arrived at the bloody scene to find a 34-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, each shot in the head.

Officers also found a 57-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

EMS pronounced the older victims dead at the scene.

Medics brought the younger man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he, too, was pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the deceased individuals’ identities pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said one gun was found at the scene.

It is not yet clear what the relationship was between the victims or what may have led to the deadly shooting. The incident is being looked at as a possible murder-suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.