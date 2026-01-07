Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed a man to death during a broad daylight attack outside a pizzeria on Monday.

The suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in the Bronx in the city’s second homicide of the year has a lengthy rap sheet, police sources said.

Sean Jones, 38, of Clinton Avenue in the Bronx, was taken into custody on Tuesday after following a video canvas by detectives, sources close to the case told amNewYork. Jones had 15 prior arrests that consisted mostly of robberies, the sources noted.

Jones was wanted for the killing of 53-year-old George Ennin outside of Daisy’s Pizza at 3077 3rd Ave. in Melrose, just blocks away from the victim’s home, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Sources familiar with the incident report that Jones allegedly approached Ennin and started to kick him before brandishing a sharp object and stabbing him in the neck, chin, face, and abdomen.

They are believed to have been strangers to one another, according to sources. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed Ennin to Lincoln Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

The stabbing marked the second homicide of the year.

Jones has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.