Bronx stabbing suspect bashes cop’s head with blunt object during arrest attempt at subway station: NYPD

A police officer in the Bronx was hospitalized on Thursday night after a deranged man wanted for a stabbing earlier that day went on the attack and split the cop’s head open.

A police officer in the Bronx was hospitalized on Thursday night after a deranged man, wanted for a stabbing earlier that day, went on the attack and split the cop’s head open.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside the Fordham Road train station at around 5:23 p.m. on March 5.

Sources said two NYPD Transit Bureau officers approached a man they recognized from a wanted flyer for a previous assault. When they approached him, the suspect engaged them in a physical struggle.

During the fracas, cops said the suspect bashed one of the cops over the head with an unidentified blunt object.

The perpetrator then fled the station as the injured officer and his partner ran after him. Sources said the cops lost sight of him near the corner of East 188th Street and Elm Place.

Police said the injured cop suffered a severe laceration. Fellow officers rushed him in a police cruiser to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect who bashed the officer Thursday night had been wanted for a stabbing earlier in the day.

Law enforcement sources reported that the attack occurred at around 12:15 p.m. on March 5 along East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in Highbridge.

Authorities report that the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the back and slashed him across the face with an unknown object. The injured man was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD could be seen late into the evening visiting storefronts and other businesses in the area for the man responsible.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation report that police have identified the suspect and paid a visit to a homeless shelter where he was known to stay. However, workers there say he no longer resides at that location.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.