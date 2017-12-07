The leader of an after-school program at a Bronx middle school has been accused of raping a 13-year-old student, police said.

Michael Jenkins, 24, met the girl at The Angelo Patri Middle School and took her back to his home Monday, where he allegedly raped her, according to cops and multiple reports.

He was arrested Wednesday night and charged with rape, criminal sex act, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a person less than 17 and sex abuse, police said.

Jenkins is not an employee of the Department of Education, but had some kind of contract with the school, an NYPD spokesman said.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.