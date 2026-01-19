Bronx subway slashing: Teenage boy attacked after argument with man at station, cops say

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspect behind the bloody subway slashing of a teenager on the 2 line last month.

The NYPD released on Monday an image of the suspect behind the slashing at the 3rd Avenue-149th Street station on the 2 line in Mott Haven just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2025.

Police reported that the suspect confronted the victim, a 17-year-old boy, as the teenager was attempting to enter an arriving train. The pair became engaged in a verbal dispute; the reasons for the argument were not disclosed.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a box cutter and slashed the teenager across the left side of his face. Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 40th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the subway slasher as a man with a medium complexion who was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.