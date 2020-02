A man who attacked a 65-year-old man in a Bronx subway station is still on the loose, police said Wednesday. …

On July 14, the suspect allegedly harassed the older man for money on the mezzanine of the 205th Street station on the D line at about 5:15 a.m.

When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the suspect allegedly punched him in the head, pushed him to the ground and threw an unknown liquid at him, police said.

The suspect then fled, police said, and remained at-large Tuesday.