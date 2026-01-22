Bronx teen shot dead just blocks away from his home: police

Police in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a teen not far from his home on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, officers from the 47th Precinct rushed to a residential neighborhood located at 3685 Secor Ave. in Eastchester at around 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Upon arrival, cops discovered 19-year-old Jahmir Turner lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back. The location where Turner was found is about a five-minute walk from his Bivona Street home.

EMS rushed Turner to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is not currently clear why Turner was targeted. Police say three men who were spotted fleeing the scene after the fatal shot was fired are currently wanted for questioning.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 47th Precinct had zero reported homicides year-to-date through Jan. 18, according to police data. The precinct, however, has seen four shootings on the young year; at the same point in 2025, there had been only one.