Bronx dispute between women leads to triple shooting, police sources say

View of the Wakefield residence, where police say three people were shot and wounded Sunday following a dispute between two women.

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded around 12:01 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a 911 call reporting multiple people shot inside a home at 633 E. 230th St. in Wakefield, according to the NYPD.

A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her foot, and an 18-year-old woman was shot in her right foot.

The man was taken to a hospital by police, while the two women were transported to Montefiore Medical Center, one by emergency medical services and the other by private means, officials said.

All three victims were reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Police sources said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two women who were in the residence at the time, though no further details were available.

Reports from News 12 Bronx indicated that a woman was in custody, but police said Monday they had no information confirming any arrests or suspects.

As of Sept. 28, there have been 24 shooting incidents in the 47th Precinct this year, up from 16 during the same period last year. Of the 24 shootings in the first nine months of the year, there have been 33 victims, per the latest NYPD statistics.