Bronx woman falls to her death; suspects fleeing building sought, NYPD says

The men ran from the building where the woman fell from a window, police said.

Police released surveillance footage Wednesday of two men seen fleeing the Bronx building where a woman fell to her death from a fifth-story window minutes before.

Maria Carolina Sanchez-Tiburcio, 43, of University Heights, was found unconscious with trauma to her head and body at about 3:15 p.m. outside 940 Grand Concourse on March 3, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanchez-Tiburcio was not a resident of the building and is believed to have been a housekeeper for the owner of one of the apartments.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. Police are trying to determine what led to her falling from the window.

Police said the men seen in the video could have been attempting to rob the owner of the apartment that Sanchez-Tiburcio was in, but the circumstances remain under investigation.

There may also be other suspects, according to Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. He told ABC7 that they think “four males came to that apartment on the fifth floor to commit a home invasion robbery, or engage in some kind of dispute with the owner of the apartment.”

No arrests have been made in connection to Sanchez-Tiburcio’s death, police said.