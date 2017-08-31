Bronx woman found dead with rosary beads in her mouth, NYPD says

Emergency responders found the beads in her mouth when they tried to resuscitate her, police said.

The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead with rosary beads in her mouth in a hallway of her Bronx apartment building Tuesday is a person of interest in her death, a law enforcement said.

Pierre Jones, 34, was seen naked and yelling about the devil outside a building on Anderson Avenue, near Shakespeare Avenue, in Highbridge, the source said.

Shortly after, at about 5:25 p.m., Hellen Hernandez, 33, was discovered unconscious in a hallway of the building. Emergency responders found rosary beads in her mouth when they tried to resuscitate her, according to police.

Hernandez was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

Jones was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.

Jones was convicted of an attempted robbery in 2003 and spent six years in prison, according to Department of Corrections records.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of Hernandez’s death, and the investigation is ongoing.