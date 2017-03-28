Bronx woman found shot to death in stairwell of Forest Houses, NYPD says

The woman was shot once in the head, police said.

Police charged a man with murder on Tuesday, less than a day after a woman was found shot to death in a stairwell of a Bronx apartment building, an NYPD spokesman said.

Davaughn Johnson, 22, got into an argument with Aaliyah Alder, 21, before he shot her once in the head Monday night, police said. Johnson is the boyfriend of one of Alder’s friends, according to the spokesman.

Alder, of Mott Haven, was found on the eighth-floor stairwell of a building on Tinton Avenue, part of the Forest Houses, about 10:30 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who lives in the building, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.