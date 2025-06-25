Brooklyn arsonist wanted: NYPD ups reward to $30,000 for capture of suspect who set police vehicles ablaze

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, the man behind the June 12 arson at a lot along Dekalb Avenue and Central Avenue has been identified as 21-year-old Jakhi Lodgson-McCray,

The NYPD says the reward for the apprehension of the alleged pro-Palestine protester wanted for torching a lot of police vehicles in Brooklyn earlier this month has now reached $30,000.

Law enforcement agencies are pooling their resources and offering a combined reward of $30,000 for the apprehension of 21-year-old Jakhi Lodgson-McCray. Police say $3,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers upon arrest and indictment. An additional $6,500 is payable by Crime Stoppers upon conviction, while $10,000 is being offered by the ATF for arrest and conviction, and $10,000 is payable by the US Marshals upon arrest.

Police say Lodgson-McCray set some 11 police vehicles ablaze on June 12 as they sat parked in a lot along Dekalb and Central Avenues, causing over half a million dollars in damages to the cars and the surrounding homes. Cops say they found firestarters windshields, hoods, and tires of multiple NYPD vehicles.

“It’s not just an attack on the NYPD. It was an attack on the neighborhood of Bushwick itself, because if you look at this lot, there are several residences right next to it that sustained damage due to this fire,” Kenny said. “So, this was a reckless act. It was an attack on the NYPD, but it was also an attack on the safety of the community,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Police report that Lodgson-McCray is known to the department from his role in the 2024 Palestine protests at Columbia University, during which he posed as a student and allegedly caused damage at the school.

“He’s also wanted for a criminal mischief incident in Columbia University back in September, where he disguised himself as a student and caused over $1,000 of damage to a statue on the campus,” Chief Kenny said.

After the arson, Police say they captured video of Lodgson-McCray that depicted him changing his clothing several times while making his way to Manhattan. Cops believe he acted alone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.