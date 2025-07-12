Brooklyn beatdown: Suspect sought for violently attacking man after car crash

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who senselessly beat a man with a metal object following a traffic collision last month.

The NYPD released on Friday night video of the perpetrator behind the beating that occurred in front of a home on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Cypress Hills at about 1:45 p.m. on June 12.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect became embroiled in a verbal dispute with the victim, a 36-year-old man, following a car crash at the location.

Things quickly turned violent, authorities reported, when the perpetrator pulled out a metal object and repeatedly struck the victim about the head and body.

Following the assault, cops said, the assailant hopped into a black vehicle that fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The video shows the suspect behind an open vehicle trunk on the day of the assault. He is pictured with a bald head and wearing sunglasses, a black t-shirt and black-and-red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.