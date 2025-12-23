Brooklyn assault: Cops hunting for man suspected of smashing 10-year-old boy’s head into windshield during argument

A still from NYPD video of a man they suspect shashed a 10-year-old boy’s head into a car windshield in Brooklyn on Dec. 17.

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who smashed a 10-year-old boy’s head into a car windshield in Brooklyn last week.

Police say the incident took place at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 17 in front of 510 Ocean Pkwy., within the 66th Precinct‘s confines, in Kensington.

According to police, the altercation began with an argument between the unidentified perpetrator and the victim. The unidentified perpetrator then slammed the victim’s head into the rear windshield of a parked car.

Following the attack, cops reported, the perpetrator fled the scene in a silver Honda Odyssey that was last seen traveling westbound on Ditmas Avenue toward Courtelyou Road.

The victim suffered pain to the right side of his head and left hand, police say. EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD has yet to make an arrest. A video shared by the NYPD shows the suspected perpetrator to be a balding man with a brown complexion, wearing a red sweater and black pants.

Cops categorize the incident as a felony assault, a crime category they say is up 12.4% in the 66th Precinct this year through Dec. 21, compared to the same span last year. There have been 218 felony assaults in the 66th Precinct so far in 2025.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.