Brooklyn baby found covered in urine, feces; mom arrested, NYPD says

The baby girl appeared malnourished and had not been washed for a while, police said.

A baby was found covered in urine and feces in a Brooklyn apartment on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, police said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A mother was arrested Thursday after her baby daughter was found covered in urine and feces in a cockroach-infested apartment in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers were called to Yasheameia Hamilton’s apartment on Batchelder Street in Sheepshead Bay’s Nostrand Houses after a call about a child possibly left alone, police said.

When they arrived, Hamilton, 35, was there, but her daughter, less than a year old, was found with a dirty diaper and covered in urine and feces. She also appeared malnourished and had not been washed for a while, police said.

Hamilton was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police. She was previously arrested in 2016 after she stepped on a child’s back, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for the city Administration for Children’s Services said the agency is investigating.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City,” spokesman Eric Ferrero said. “We immediately took action to secure the safety of this child, and we are working with the NYPD to investigate this case.”