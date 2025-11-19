Brooklyn bigot sought for spitting on man, spewing antisemitic slurs: NYPD

Cops are looking for this man, pictured wearing a Brooklyn Nets cap, in connection with an antisemitic harassment incident in Brooklyn Heights, according to the NYPD.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a man who allegedly spat on a passerby and spewed antisemitic remarks in Brooklyn Heights last month, authorities said.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, which unfolded at about 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 28 in front of 55 Clark St. within the 84th Precinct.

The 57-year-old victim was walking along the block when the suspect approached him and began trailing him for several blocks over the course of a few minutes, police sources said.

During the encounter, the man allegedly spat on the victim while making anti-Jewish statements before running off toward an unknown location. The victim was not physically injured.

Police released surveillance images on Wednesday of the suspected harasser, wearing a Brooklyn Nets cap, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Of the 395 hate crime incidents reported to the NYPD this year, 224 targeted Jewish New Yorkers, police data shows. In the 84th Precinct, where the Oct. 28 incident occurred, four of the nine reported hate crimes were directed at Jewish individuals.

Citywide, anti-Semitic incidents have accounted for 55.69% of all hate crimes since Oct. 7, 2023, following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and the ensuing conflict.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.