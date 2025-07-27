Teenage Brooklyn brawlers busted for attacking cops near the Coney Island boardwalk

FILE – An officer in the Quality of Life division patrols Coney Island.

Two teenage Brooklyn brawlers were wearing handcuffs Saturday after they allegedly assaulted three police officers near the Coney Island boardwalk on Friday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 60th Precinct responded to a reported melee near the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues, steps away from the iconic Nathan’s flagship hot dog stand, just before midnight on July 25.

Upon arrival, they found two groups of people fighting one another. When the officers attempted to stop the fracas, authorities said, at least two of the suspects turned their rage on them — pummeling two cops with punches to the chest and face.

A third officer was struck in the head with an object hurled at him, leaving him with an open gash.

The three injured officers were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, other officers apprehended two 17-year-old boys allegedly involved in the melee. They were charged Saturday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and assault on an officer.

The motive for what sparked the brawl remains unknown and under investigation.