Chaos erupted on a Brooklyn street Monday morning when a gunman shot a father and son, only to find himself brutally beaten by the victims in retaliation.

Police said the wild incident unfolded outside the Bushwick Houses at 390 Bushwick Ave. in East Williamsburg just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Authorities said the suspected shooter, a 35-year-old man, became engaged in an argument with the father-and-son duo, ages 65 and 35, respectively. Police did not provide details as to why the three men were involved in a dispute.

Weapons were drawn during the incident, as the duo had a baseball bat in their possession – and the shooter displayed a gun.

Cops said the shooter drew first blood, opening fire on both men — striking the 65-year-old father in the right leg, and the 35-year-old son in the abdomen.

Despite being wounded, authorities said, the father and son then went medieval on the gunman. One of the enraged family members repeatedly struck the shooter with a bat, while the other pounded on their foe with their fists and kicks.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and NYPD PSA responded to reports of the assault in progress. EMS rushed the shooter to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated for a broken arm and bruises about his body.

The father and son, meanwhile, were rushed to Kings County Hospital for treatment of their bullet wounds and were listed in stable condition.

Police sources did not identify the three men involved in the bloody confrontation. They are each expected to be charged criminally, with all counts pending the ongoing investigation.