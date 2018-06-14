News Brooklyn Bridge cyclist struck while riding in the middle of roadway: Police The man suffered a head injury and is in serious condition. A cyclist was injured when he pedaled down the roadway on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say. Photo Credit: David Handschuh By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 14, 2018 11:36 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A bicyclist riding in the roadway of the Brooklyn Bridge was struck by a car and sent to the hospital in serious condition early Thursday, police said. The 39-year-old cyclist was riding in the same Brooklyn-bound left lane as the car at about 2:33 a.m. when he was hit. He suffered a head injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, police said. The driver remained on the scene. With Nicole Brown By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.