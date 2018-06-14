LATEST PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
News

Brooklyn Bridge cyclist struck while riding in the middle of roadway: Police

The man suffered a head injury and is in serious condition.

A cyclist was injured when he pedaled down

A cyclist was injured when he pedaled down the roadway on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A bicyclist riding in the roadway of the Brooklyn Bridge was struck by a car and sent to the hospital in serious condition early Thursday, police said.

The 39-year-old cyclist was riding in the same Brooklyn-bound left lane as the car at about 2:33 a.m. when he was hit.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

With Nicole Brown

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ community
Robert Sprogis of Cubic Transportation Systems showed a Cubic demonstrates app replacement for MetroCard
New York State Sen. Marty Golden honored actor New York State Sen. Marty Golden honors the actor John Travolta in Brooklyn
Sketchbook Project includes thousands of artists
Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Trump blasts De Niro as a 'punch-drunk' actor
The winding, lush paths of Fort Tryon Park What to do and eat in Inwood