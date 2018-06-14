A bicyclist riding in the roadway of the Brooklyn Bridge was struck by a car and sent to the hospital in serious condition early Thursday, police said.

The 39-year-old cyclist was riding in the same Brooklyn-bound left lane as the car at about 2:33 a.m. when he was hit.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

With Nicole Brown