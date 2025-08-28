Police searching for brute who assaulted 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Police say they are on the hunt for an unhinged brute who assaulted a three-year-old girl in Brooklyn as she walked alongside her mother earlier this week.

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for an unhinged brute who assaulted a three-year-old girl as she walked alongside her mother earlier this week.

According to police sources, the incident occurred outside of the Foodtown supermarket located at 382 McDonald Ave. just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Cops say the young child was walking with her mother when a man walking by them suddenly shoved the girl without saying a word.

The victim’s mother told police that the suspect continued to walk as though nothing ever happened after the preschooler fell to the pavement.

The incident was reported to the 66th Precinct. The young girl suffered an abrasion to her right elbow but was not hospitalized as a result of the sudden attack.

Meanwhile, the suspect was last seen heading northbound on McDonald Avenue wearing a green jacket, black pants, and gray sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes he will be recognized.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.