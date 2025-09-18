Brooklyn brute breaks senior’s ribs after run-in at a supermarket: cops

Authorities say they are on the hunt for a brute who assaulted a senior in Brooklyn earlier this month, breaking his ribs.

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a brute who violently assaulted a senior outside a supermarket earlier this month.

According to police sources, the vicious incident unfolded around 7 a.m. outside of a C-Town supermarket located at 57 Mill St. in Red Hook on Sept. 1.

Cops say a 74-year-old man was standing outside the store when the suspect bumped into him.

Law enforcement sources said that the perpetrator did not say anything to the senior; he just pushed him to the ground, leaving him confused and in crippling pain and suffering a laceration to the face. The attacker fled on foot.

The victim later made his way to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was evaluated by doctors and diagnosed with broken ribs.

Police described the suspect as having a muscular build; he was last seen wearing a black durag, a Washington Wizards basketball jersey, white pants, and blue sneakers.

Police have released surveillance images of the individual and are asking anyone who may recognize him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.