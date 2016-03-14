Brooklyn cab driver robbed at knifepoint by 4 men, cops say

NYPD said the suspects got away with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police are on the hunt for four men who they said robbed a cabdriver at knife point in January.

The NYPD on Monday released a surveillance image of a suspect they’ve identified in connection with the robbery.

Police said on Jan. 25, the suspects got into the victim’s livery cab at 472 Kings Hwy. and asked to be taken to 65th Street and West Fourth Street in Brooklyn.

But once they arrived at the destination, things took a violent turn when one man, identified as Michael Gattuso, held a knife to the driver’s throat, authorities said.

The men demanded cash from the driver and he complied, the NYPD said. The suspects got away with an unspecified amount of money.

The driver was not injured in the robbery, police said.

Gattuso, 42, of Brooklyn, is described as 6 feet tall, about 240 pounds, with a goatee, police said.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information on the three unknown suspects or the whereabouts of Gattuso to call New York City CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-8477.