LATEST PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
News

Brooklyn car wash worker hits couple, killing woman, critically injuring man, NYPD says

The driver struck the woman and her 90-year-old husband multiple times, video surveillance shows.

A woman was killed after a man hit

A woman was killed after a man hit her outside a car was in Gerritsen Beach Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

An 85-year-old woman was killed and her 90-year-old husband was critically injured by the driver of an SUV outside a car wash in Gerritsen Beach Tuesday, police said.

The couple’s silver Honda Accord was rear-ended by a black Jeep Liberty that was exiting the car wash shortly before 3 p.m. near Gerritsen Avenue and Avenue U, police said.

The couple got out of their car to look at the damage, but that’s when a 61-year-old car wash worker got in the Jeep, backed it up and then accelerated, striking both of them as they stood behind their car, police said. He backed up, hit the building and accelerated again, hitting the couple another time, video surveillance shows.

The woman, identified as Joan Tornabene of Flatlands, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The worker stayed at the scene and there were no arrests, police said. What caused him to accelerate multiple times was under investigation.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?