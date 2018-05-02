An 85-year-old woman was killed and her 90-year-old husband was critically injured by the driver of an SUV outside a car wash in Gerritsen Beach Tuesday, police said.

The couple’s silver Honda Accord was rear-ended by a black Jeep Liberty that was exiting the car wash shortly before 3 p.m. near Gerritsen Avenue and Avenue U, police said.

The couple got out of their car to look at the damage, but that’s when a 61-year-old car wash worker got in the Jeep, backed it up and then accelerated, striking both of them as they stood behind their car, police said. He backed up, hit the building and accelerated again, hitting the couple another time, video surveillance shows.

The woman, identified as Joan Tornabene of Flatlands, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The worker stayed at the scene and there were no arrests, police said. What caused him to accelerate multiple times was under investigation.