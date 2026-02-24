Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Close call for Brooklyn cops as gun falls out of suspect’s pocket during arrest attempt, bodycam footage shows

By Posted on
bodycam footage shows brooklyn suspect's gun fall out of pocket during arrest
New bodycam footage that the NYPD released this week shows the arrest of a convicted sex trafficker in Brooklyn who dropped a firearm when cops came to arrest him earlier this month.
NYPD

New bodycam footage that the NYPD released this week shows the arrest of a convicted sex trafficker in Brooklyn who dropped a firearm when cops came to arrest him earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident unfolded just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 at 17 Somers St. in Ocean Hill, where officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 report of a man brandishing a gun. 

When they arrived, police learned that the suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Naquan Brown of Queens — had approached a 29-year-old woman inside an elevator and menaced her with a gun.

The responding officers began searching the building for the gunman when they spotted Brown, who matched the suspect’s description and appeared intoxicated, entering a stairwell.

Footage from their body-worn camera shows them with guns drawn, then tackling him.

“Show me your hands!” One of the cops calls out as they approach.

Footage from their body-worn camera shows them with guns drawn tackling him.NYPD

“What are you doing?” Brown responds as he is taken to the ground. At that moment, a handgun fell onto the ground from his pocket.

Brown was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of menacing. 

Police say Brown is no stranger to law enforcement, having racked up nine prior arrests. In 2017, he was indicted in a Brooklyn court for sex trafficking.

Three years later, in 2010, he was arrested with a gun. In that case, he was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless engagement, and filing a false report.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More in Brooklyn

More from around NYC