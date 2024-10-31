Cops believe two Brooklyn deadly stabbings in four-block area are unrelated

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Authorities say they are working to solve a second stabbing murder in Brooklyn that took place on Wednesday morning mere blocks from where another man was killed.

According to police sources, the slayings occurred about 15 minutes and four blocks apart yet are currently being investigated as unrelated incidents.

Police said 35-year-old Ralph Hand was found fatally stabbed on the ground outside of 28 Marconi Place in Brownsville at around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Law enforcement sources reported that Hand had suffered multiple stab wounds to his right arm and temple. He was initially conscious at the scene but refused to cooperate with responding officers from the 73rd Precinct.

EMS rushed Hand to Kings County Hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Just 15 minutes earlier, cops from the 73rd Precinct were called to Atlantic Avenue and Monaco Place, where 34-year-old Kelvin Reynoso was found stabbed to death after suffering multiple puncture wounds to the torso.

Reynoso’s neighbor, 29-year-old Devon Elliott, who stands accused of the killing, barricaded himself in a third-floor apartment for several hours, where members of the Emergency Services Unit and Hostage Negotiation Team were able to talk with the suspect and bring him into custody at 9:50 a.m.

Police sources say the two men had some kind of unknown dispute that ended in the bloody stabbing. Elliott is charged with murder and criminal position of a weapon.