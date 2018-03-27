A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by another woman in a Brooklyn deli Monday afternoon, police said.

Ebony Young was found with a stab wound to her chest inside the deli on Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard in Bushwick at about 3:50 p.m., police said.

Young, who lived about a mile and half from the crime scene, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray BMW, driven by a man, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.