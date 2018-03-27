LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

Woman stabbed to death in Bushwick deli, NYPD says

The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray BMW, police said.

A woman was found stabbed in a deli

A woman was found stabbed in a deli on the corner of Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by another woman in a Brooklyn deli Monday afternoon, police said.

Ebony Young was found with a stab wound to her chest inside the deli on Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard in Bushwick at about 3:50 p.m., police said.

Young, who lived about a mile and half from the crime scene, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray BMW, driven by a man, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Trump's tweets, explained
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway
President Donald Trump has five children, Donald Jr., Trump's family tree: Who's who