News Woman stabbed to death in Bushwick deli, NYPD says The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray BMW, police said. A woman was found stabbed in a deli on the corner of Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated March 27, 2018 7:36 AM A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by another woman in a Brooklyn deli Monday afternoon, police said. Ebony Young was found with a stab wound to her chest inside the deli on Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard in Bushwick at about 3:50 p.m., police said. Young, who lived about a mile and half from the crime scene, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where she was pronounced dead. The suspect was seen fleeing in a gray BMW, driven by a man, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News.