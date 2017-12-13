An 80-year-old deli worker was shot and killed in Brooklyn Tuesday by a man he had an argument with earlier that day, police said.

Abdulla Yafaee, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, was found shot in the chest inside the 797 Deli Grocery on the corner of Stanley Avenue and Ashford Street in East New York at about 6:30 p.m., cops said.

Investigators believe he was shot by a man he had an argument with earlier in the day, but it wasn’t clear what that fight was about.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.