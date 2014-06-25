Brooklyn driver decapitated when he tries to flee cops

A 22-year-old man was decapitated Wednesday when he slammed into a flatbed truck while fleeing from police in Brooklyn, officials said.

Police pulled over Leroy Samuel on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway around noon. But the man sped away in his car, attempting to exit on Atlantic Avenue, police said. He lost control and struck the flatbed of a tractor trailer stopped at a red light.

A 22-year-old female passenger tried to flee, police said. But she was apprehended and quickly taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where she’s in stable condition. It’s unclear why Samuel was pulled over.