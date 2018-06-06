News Brooklyn apartment fire leaves 2 dead, NYPD says The fire was on the sixth floor of a building in Ditmas Park, cops said. Two people are dead after a fire in Ditmas Park early Wednesday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 6, 2018 8:50 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two people have died Wednesday after an early morning fire in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. A call came in about a fire in a sixth-floor apartment on East 22nd Street, near Ditmas Avenue, in Ditmas Park at about 2 a.m., the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The two victims are reportedly mother and son. The cause of the fire was under investigation. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.