Brooklyn apartment fire leaves 2 dead, NYPD says

The fire was on the sixth floor of a building in Ditmas Park, cops said.

Two people are dead after a fire in

Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Two people have died Wednesday after an early morning fire in a Brooklyn apartment, police said.

A call came in about a fire in a sixth-floor apartment on East 22nd Street, near Ditmas Avenue, in Ditmas Park at about 2 a.m., the NYPD said.

A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two victims are reportedly mother and son.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

