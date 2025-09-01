A two alarm fire at 205 27 Street left two civilans and five firefighters hurt on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

Fire marshals are investigating after a late-night fire broke out inside a Brooklyn building on Sunday night, injuring seven people, including firefighters.

Officials said the blaze started on the first floor of a three-story private residence at 205 27th St. in Greenwood Heights, just after 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Engine Company 228 and Tower Ladder 122 rushed to the scene, finding heavy smoke billowing from the first and second floors of the dwelling.

Just over 100 FDNY members responded to the blaze, using three hoselines to knock down the main body of the fire. No one was found during a search inside the premises, officials said.

According to sources, a firefighter briefly collapsed, but was quickly removed from the building by fellow FDNY members. Seven people were injured, including five firefighters, as a result of the inferno.

Paramedics rushed the victims to local hospitals in stable condition.

One neighbor was an eyewitness to the harrowing scene.

“Smoke was blanking the street, you couldn’t see the full building,” the witness said.

The fire was placed under control at 11:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation remains ongoing.