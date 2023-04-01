Quantcast
Brooklyn gunman sought for shooting driver during street beef

Highway officer at Brooklyn crash scene
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a driver in the head during an argument last week.

The NYPD released on Friday night an image of the suspect behind the shooting that occurred at 9:25 p.m. on March 6 in the vicinity of Cleveland Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman got into a beef with the victim, a 32-year-old man, as he sat inside a vehicle stopped at the location. The specific details regarding the argument were not provided.

Seconds later, authorities said, the gunman pulled out a firearm and pulled the trigger, sending a round through the vehicle’s front window and striking the victim in the head.

After firing the shot, cops said, the suspect fled the scene southbound along Cleveland Street.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

As shown in the photo, the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray bubble vest and eyeglasses.

Brooklyn shooting suspect
The perpetrator who shot and wounded a man in East New York, Brooklyn on March 6, 2023.Photo courtesy of NYPD

