The NYPD released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they said punched and stabbed a woman and called her a racial slur at a Brooklyn subway station.

The man attacked Ann Marie Washington, 57, after she got off a Q train at the Church Avenue station, near East 18th Street, in Flatbush at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the scene in an unknown direction after the attack.

WANTED: #hatecrimestaskforce is investigating and looking to identify the below sketch for an assault that occurred on Friday, Nov 9, 2018 at the Church Ave Station @NYPDTD32 @NYPD70Pct. Look familiar? Call us @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS (8477). #nyc. pic.twitter.com/DVLsamAM3d — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 13, 2018

Washington, a native of Trinidad, initially appeared to suffer a laceration to her mouth, refused medical attention at the scene. Once she got home, however, she realized she had been stabbed, her family said.

Tisha Washington said her mother suffered a collapsed lung and had to have a chest tube put in.

"She should not have been attacked. She was a hardworking woman coming home from work Friday evening and brutally attacked and assaulted," she said Monday at a news conference by the Church Avenue station. "We want justice. We want this guy caught and off the streets."

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating.

With Alison Fox and Andy Mai