News Sketch of suspect in possible Brooklyn hate crime released by the NYPD The suspect punched and stabbed a woman after using a racial slur, police said. Police have released a sketch of a man sought in a Friday attack being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated November 13, 2018 9:20 AM The NYPD released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they said punched and stabbed a woman and called her a racial slur at a Brooklyn subway station. The man attacked Ann Marie Washington, 57, after she got off a Q train at the Church Avenue station, near East 18th Street, in Flatbush at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said. The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the scene in an unknown direction after the attack. Washington, a native of Trinidad, initially appeared to suffer a laceration to her mouth, refused medical attention at the scene. Once she got home, however, she realized she had been stabbed, her family said. Tisha Washington said her mother suffered a collapsed lung and had to have a chest tube put in. "She should not have been attacked. She was a hardworking woman coming home from work Friday evening and brutally attacked and assaulted," she said Monday at a news conference by the Church Avenue station. "We want justice. We want this guy caught and off the streets." The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating. With Alison Fox and Andy Mai By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News. More on this topic 57-year-old recovering as BP Adams denounces hate crimeThe victim, a native of Trinidad, was on her way home from work.