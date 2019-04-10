A woman is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn last month, police said Tuesday.

Julia Litmonovich, 49, is believed to be the driver of a black Dodge Challenger who struck the girl on 47th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park on March 27 at about 4 p.m., police said. After hitting the girl, Litmonovich got out of her car to check on her, but then fled when a witness called 911, according to police.

The girl was taken to an area hospital with bruising on her torso and legs.

The NYPD released a photo of Litmonovich Tuesday. She does not have any known prior arrests, an NYPD spokesman said.