News Woman wanted for questioning in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD says Police say Julia Litmonovich is believed to be the driver who struck a 14-year-old girl in Sunset Park on March 27. Julia Litmonovich is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 10, 2019 8:02 AM A woman is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn last month, police said Tuesday. Julia Litmonovich, 49, is believed to be the driver of a black Dodge Challenger who struck the girl on 47th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park on March 27 at about 4 p.m., police said. After hitting the girl, Litmonovich got out of her car to check on her, but then fled when a witness called 911, according to police. The girl was taken to an area hospital with bruising on her torso and legs. The NYPD released a photo of Litmonovich Tuesday. She does not have any known prior arrests, an NYPD spokesman said.