Woman wanted for questioning in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD says

Police say Julia Litmonovich is believed to be the driver who struck a 14-year-old girl in Sunset Park on March 27.

Julia Litmonovich is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A woman is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn last month, police said Tuesday. 

Julia Litmonovich, 49, is believed to be the driver of a black Dodge Challenger who struck the girl on 47th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park on March 27 at about 4 p.m., police said. After hitting the girl, Litmonovich got out of her car to check on her, but then fled when a witness called 911, according to police. 

The girl was taken to an area hospital with bruising on her torso and legs.

The NYPD released a photo of Litmonovich Tuesday. She does not have any known prior arrests, an NYPD spokesman said.

